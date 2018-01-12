New Jersey Devils Taylor Hall has been chosen for his third consecutive NHL All-Star Game ! A Devil in his second season in New Jersey was traded from The Oilers to a Devils team that last season found itself in the bottom of the standings! This season the Devils and Hall, with a compliment of talented rookies after 41 games, find themselves in Playoff contention. Hall has shown that his skills rank him as one of the best players in the League. The All Star Game is in sunny Tampa, Florida the last weekend of January.

By James Dombrowski

