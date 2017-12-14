(December 12, 2017) Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the league’s nativity scene in New York City:

There is a lot of misinformation about the display of a crèche on public property. Hopefully, the pro-Christmas side will learn something from what happened today.

The Catholic League’s life-size nativity scene was erected today in Central Park (it is across from the Plaza Hotel, on 5th Avenue between 58th and 59th streets). This is a tradition that spans more than two decades.

It is entirely constitutional: no one can stop Christians from displaying a manger scene on public property, just so long as it is considered a public forum, such as a park. Problems emerge when the site chosen for display is on or near a seat of government.

Here’s some good news: The anti-Christmas side will be forced to endure the indignity of seeing our nativity scene for weeks to come, right through the new year. To be exact, our foes who take the 5th Avenue bus downtown cannot help but see it. Oh, yes, we proudly have the name Catholic League splashed alongside the crèche’s base.

This is our way of saying Merry Christmas and Happy Holy Days.

