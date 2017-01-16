… for potentially life-saving safety recall information

(TRENTON, NJ) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) is strongly urging owners of certain 2001 to 2003 Honda and Acura models to check SaferCar.gov immediately for important safety recall information related to Takata airbags. The vehicles are part of a larger, 70 million vehicle recall effort related to faulty airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates there are about 300,000 vehicles nationwide that are still on the road that have not been repaired. Tests on these vehicles found up to a 50 percent chance of a dangerous air bag inflator rupture during deployment.

“NHTSA has confirmed 11 fatalities and more than 100 injuries in the U.S. that were related to ruptures of Takata air bag inflators,” said MVC Chairman and Chief Administrator Raymond P. Martinez. “We are urging anyone who has yet to complete this recall to stop driving these vehicles immediately, unless they are going to a dealer for a repair.”

According to NHTSA, the higher-risk inflators are in the following 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles:

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

The air bag inflators in these particular vehicles contain a manufacturing defect that greatly increases the potential for dangerous rupture when a crash causes the air bag to deploy. Time, humidity and fluctuating temperatures degrade the ammonium nitrate propellant in the inflators. The degradation can result in the propellant burning too quickly, rupturing the inflator unit and sending shrapnel through the air bag and into the vehicle compartment.

Those who are unsure if their vehicle is affected can visit NHTSA’s website, SaferCar.gov, and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check whether their vehicle has any outstanding safety recalls. Owners of any vehicle subject to this recall should contact their nearest dealer to schedule a no-cost repair.

In 2015, NHTSA imposed the largest civil penalty in its history for Takata’s violations of the Motor Vehicle Safety Act, and for the first time used its authority to accelerate recall repairs to millions of affected vehicles.

Additional information about the Takata air bag inflator recall can be found on SaferCar.gov.