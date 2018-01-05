TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) Chairman and Chief Administrator Raymond P. Martinez today announced the launch of the new MVC website, featuring improved design, navigation and increased accessibility from mobile devices. This is the first major redesign in five years and reflects the MVC’s commitment to providing excellent customer service.

“Whether accessed from a desktop, tablet, or smart phone, the new MVC website will improve customer service and simplify business practices,” said Martinez. “Our revamped and streamlined website enables customers to access the information they need faster, and many may even find that they can conduct their motor vehicle business online without ever having to visit an agency.”

The redesigned website features approximately 750 unique pages – down from nearly 1,300 on the previous website. This will make it easier for the nearly 900,000 people who visit njmvc.gov on a monthly basis to access the information and services they need.

“NJMVC.gov is a great resource for anyone who needs to conduct MVC transactions,” said Martinez. “I encourage all of our customers to visit njmvc.gov to take advantage of our 20-plus available online services.”

The MVC site is available to customers 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and offers a range of online services including vehicle registration renewal, road test and vehicle inspection scheduling, personalized and specialty plate ordering, driver abstract requests and motor vehicle surcharge and restoration payments. Customers may also easily update their address when they move, as well as register as an organ donor through the site.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Press Release