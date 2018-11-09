- Frozen Dessert Causing Adverse EffectsPosted 2 months ago
MVC Facilities Will Be Closed
In Recognition of Veterans Day
(TRENTON, NJ) – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including agencies, inspection stations, driver testing sites, and suspension and restoration centers, will be closed on Monday, November 12, 2018, in recognition of Veterans Day. All facilities will re-open with regular operating hours on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
Regular MVC Agency hours are:
Monday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Saturday 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Regular Inspection Station hours are:
Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Saturday 7:00 AM to Noon
The MVC reminds customers to always check our website before any visit to a local office and to take advantage of our “Skip the Trip” license renewal process and our on-line services such as vehicle registration renewals, driver abstract requests, and surcharge and restoration payments.
For more information about the ongoing positive changes at the MVC, please visit www.njmvc.gov.