MVC Facilities Will Be Closed In Recognition of Veterans Day

(TRENTON, NJ) – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) customers are advised that all MVC facilities , including agencies, inspection stations, driver testing sites, and suspension and restoration centers, will be closed on Monday, November 12, 2018 , in recognition of Veterans Day. All facilities will re-open with regular operating hours on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Regular MVC Agency hours are:

Monday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM

Wednesday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Regular Inspection Station hours are:

Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturday 7:00 AM to Noon

The MVC reminds customers to always check our website before any visit to a local office and to take advantage of our “Skip the Trip” license renewal process and our on-line services such as vehicle registration renewals, driver abstract requests, and surcharge and restoration payments.

For more information about the ongoing positive changes at the MVC, please visit www.njmvc.gov.