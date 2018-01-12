(TRENTON, NJ) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) today announced the launch of two state-of-the-art mobile agency vehicles that will increase customer convenience by bringing essential MVC services directly to motorists all around the state.

The mobile units can be used to help augment customer processing at existing brick and mortar agencies during peak transaction periods. They are currently being used in Middlesex County at the Edison Agency and also in Union County at the Rahway Agency to help offset increased demand due to the closure of the South Plainfield Agency (the MVC expects to open a new and expanded agency in South Plainfield in 2018). In the future, the mobile units also can be deployed statewide to meet the needs of underserved communities, senior centers and any location impacted by natural disasters where the immediate replacement of identification documents might be needed. Additionally, these mobile units can also be used, on a scheduled basis, to process transactions at universities, office campuses, government centers and shopping areas or any location where a substantial amount of transactions can be anticipated.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience, our new mobile agency vehicles will give customers yet another option to conduct their motor vehicle business,” said MVC Chairman and Chief Administrator Raymond P. Martinez. “New Jersey now joins the ranks of other states that have been able to offer this service to their residents, with great results.”

The new units are truck-style vehicles that contain most of the features present in a traditional MVC agency. Customers can use them to renew or obtain duplicate driver licenses, obtain a non-driver ID, renew their vehicle registration, or even obtain a Person with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran parking placard.

“I am confident that our mobile agencies will become very popular public outreach tools, especially at events where there is a large concentration of potential customers or for groups where mobility is an issue,” added Martinez. “With upgraded technology and improved customer service, these units make the MVC more accessible. Quite simply, this program is another positive step to expand services and offer more convenience for our customers.”

For more information about the MVC mobile agency units, contact us at mvc.mobileagency@mvc.nj.gov or (609) 633-9456.