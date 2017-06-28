Music Together Music Program For Babies And Pre-K Children

NEW JERSEY – Music Together NOW in Clifton at In-Step Fitness, 819 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Six (6) Wednesday morning sessions beginning July 26 – Aug 30th.

Music Together is an educational early childhood mommy and me music program for babies and pre-k children. Register at www.musictogetherofbergencounty.com or call

973-365-0718.

Come sing, dance, play instruments, and have fun with us!