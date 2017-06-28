Don't miss
- Jazztopad FestivalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out June Horoscope!Posted 3 weeks ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 2 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 2 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 3 months ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 5 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 7 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 12 months ago
Music Together
Music Program For Babies
And Pre-K Children
By PostEagle on June 28, 2017
NEW JERSEY – Music Together NOW in Clifton at In-Step Fitness, 819 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Six (6) Wednesday morning sessions beginning July 26 – Aug 30th.
Music Together is an educational early childhood mommy and me music program for babies and pre-k children. Register at www.musictogetherofbergencounty.com or call
973-365-0718.
Come sing, dance, play instruments, and have fun with us!