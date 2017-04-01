- Check Out April Horoscope!Posted 1 day ago
Mom’s Horseradish and Easter Cheese
Mom’s Horseradish
2 lb. horseradish, ground
3/4 c. sugar
3/4 c. vinegar
4 Tbsp. salt
3 beets, ground up
1/4 c. beet juice
Mix all together. That’s it.
Note: If hotter is desired, add no sugar.
Recipe by J. Droskoski
Easter Cheese (Sirek)
1 dozen eggs
1 quart milk
1 tsp. salt
Dash of pepper (optional)
Pour milk into saucepan and break one egg at a time into milk, making sure each yolk is broken.
Add salt (and pepper if desired) and mix slowly. Do not cook over direct flame, but in a double boiler.
Stir constantly and when mixture begins to look like scrambled eggs,
pour into cheese cloth bag and tie tightly. Squeeze occasionally to release liquid.
Hang and let drain for about 2 hours. Carefully remove cheese from bag to avoid breaking.
Put in refrigerator to cool.
Recipe by Mrs. H. Thomas