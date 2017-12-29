(December 15, 2017) “Poland values business opportunities offered by Texas,” the chief of Polish diplomacy said at a meeting with a delegation of the Polish-American Chamber of Commerce, which opened Minister Waszczykowski’s four-day tour of Houston.

“Poland’s decision to increase our diplomatic presence in the state of Texas was not accidental,” said Minister Waszczykowski. We would like to develop and strengthen our ties with the economic leader among America’s states, and the diplomatic mission in Houston will serve this goal,” he stressed.

Talks with local authorities and US business circles are one of the key goals of Minister Witold Waszczykowski’s visit to the US.

Texas ranks as America’s second largest economy after California, with a GDP of USD 1.6 trillion (equivalent of the 10th economy in the world) and accounts for the highest trade volume (USD 857m) with Poland among all American states. Recent years have seen a more than twofold increase in Polish exports to Texas, with electronics representing the biggest share.

On Friday, the chief of Polish diplomacy is to meet a delegation of Greater Houston Partnership, the boards of Cheniere Energy LNG and Exxon Mobile, and the Houston mayor, Sylvester Turner.

MFA Press Office