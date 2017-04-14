By James and Jad Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – The Paper Mill Playhouse has once again staged a fabulous show on what has quietly become the Broadway of New Jersey in the quiet town of Milburn, NJ. “Million Dollar Quartet “ is a stage version of one of “Rock & Roll ” legendary one time jam sessions, which took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee on December 4th, 1956. Sun Records founder Sam Phillips launched the artists who would become the foundation of today’s billion dollar music industry. Phillips is credited with discovering Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins who played together only one time in their lives and it happened at Sun Records. The show runs through April 23. It’s a true musical delight with a sing along atmosphere. A must see for the family!

In photo: 12 year old Jad Dombrowski, a proud Polonian, chats with Bligh Voth the only woman in the smash hit “Million Dollar Quartet” now playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse. Jad asked Bligh if her character Dyanne was really present at the famous jam session back in 1956. Blight replied, “no… but the writers thought a female would go well in the stage adaption of the famous gathering of the four Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. My character was developed from Elvis’s favorite movie, Viva Las Vegas.” Jad also asked Bligh about being on stage with prodigy Nat Zegree who plays Jerry Lee Lewis. “He’s an unbelievable pianist who can play anything. You tell him a song and he can play it. He’s so much fun to be around and just a great person to know. Being in the show and my experience at Paper Mill is a true delight,” notes Bligh. (Photo by Jim Dombrowski)

In photo: Jad Dombrowski, Scott Moreau aka Johnny Cash, and James Dombrowski, chat after the debut of ” Million Dollar Quartet”.