Memorial Service for Krzysztof Postawa

By on August 8, 2018
Memorial Service
Krzysztof Postawa,
fine musician: pianist, composer, pedagogue, vocalist, multiinstrumentalist, piano tuner, craftsman,
who passed away July 11, 2018 in New York,
will be held on Sunday, August 12 at 3 pm
Parkside Memorial Chapels
98-60 Queens Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
 
Those whom we love and value do not ever die.