CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center, Inc. is currently holding a membership drive now until June 30, 2017. A yearly membership donation will entitle you to the following: Postcards in the mail to our exhibits; Unlimited free admission to the Clifton Arts Center. Your membership card will replace the “suggested donation” at the door; An invitation to a Holiday Open House for our members; during the holidays, we will host a members’ only open house to thank you for your loyalty and support; Invitations to lecture presentations and special cultural events.

In honor of Clifton’s 100th birthday anniversary, if you renew or purchase a membership, you will automatically have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. The drawing will be on Sunday, October 15th at Valley Regency for our “Tea & Conversation’ fund-raiser. We also encourage you to ask a friend or family to buy a membership or purchase a gift membership for someone so that they can also be included in the drawing.

We would also welcome additional donations to Clifton Arts Center Inc. Donations of $250 and greater receive permanent recognition on our Donors’ Plaque in our atrium.

Your contribution assists the Clifton Arts Center in presenting stellar exhibitions and sharing our cultural resources with others – from school children who come to study and exhibit their work, to renowned artists, and those who come to enjoy the art exhibits and musical programming and lectures we offer. It is no wonder that the Clifton Arts Center has been dubbed Clifton’s Cultural Gem! Please call the Clifton Arts Center Office at 973-472-5499 for more information or to receive registration forms.

The Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000 and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events. The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex near the Well Water.

For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday: 1pm- 4pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Suggested fee is three dollars.