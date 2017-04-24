Each Neighborhood Will Have A Special Spot On Parade Route...

CLIFTON, NJ – Here is your chance to go back in time and meet up with the friends you grew up with in Clifton. A FREE REUNION!!! Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm. The city and parade committee will be putting up signs along the parade route for each Clifton neighborhood – each neighborhood will have their own street corners to view the parade. There you can reunite with your friends from the 50’s, 60’s (or whenever it was). You will unite with the neighborhood kids you grew up with on these assigned street corners. Bring back those great childhood memories … and REMEMBER TO WEAR A NAME TAG!! After the parade we can meet up at Memorial Park … look for your high school friends there too.. You may see banners from the year you graduated..so keep a look out!

Here are your viewing streets……

NORTH SIDE OF CLIFTON AVENUE

6th Street … Aquackanonk

5th Street… Clifton Heights

4th Street… Clifton Main

3rd Street… East Clifton

2nd Street… Albion

1st Street… Dutch Hill

EAST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Corner Main and Clifton Ave… Robin Hood

Union Ave… Delawanna section

Hilton St… Richfield

Hillman St… Botany

Piaget Ave… Lakeview

WEST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Harding Ave… Rosemawr

Union Ave… Allwood

Luddington… Montclair Heights

Barkley… Athenia

Piaget Ave.. .Maple Valley