Neighborhood Friends
At Centennial Parade!

By on April 24, 2017

Each Neighborhood Will Have A Special Spot On Parade Route...

CLIFTON, NJ – Here is your chance to go back in time and meet up with the friends you grew up with in Clifton. A FREE REUNION!!!  Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm. The city and parade committee will be putting up signs along the parade route for each Clifton neighborhood – each neighborhood will have their own street corners to view the parade. There you can reunite with your friends from the 50’s, 60’s (or whenever it was). You will unite with the neighborhood kids you grew up with on these assigned street corners. Bring back those great childhood memories … and REMEMBER TO WEAR A NAME TAG!!  After the parade we can meet up at Memorial Park … look for your high school friends there too.. You may see banners from the year you graduated..so keep a look out!
Here are your viewing streets……

NORTH SIDE OF CLIFTON AVENUE
6th Street … Aquackanonk
5th Street…  Clifton Heights
4th Street… Clifton Main
3rd Street… East Clifton
2nd  Street… Albion
1st  Street… Dutch Hill

EAST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE
Corner Main and Clifton Ave… Robin Hood
Union Ave… Delawanna section
Hilton St… Richfield
Hillman St… Botany
Piaget Ave… Lakeview

WEST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE
Harding Ave… Rosemawr
Union Ave… Allwood
Luddington… Montclair Heights
Barkley… Athenia
Piaget Ave.. .Maple Valley