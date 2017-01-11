Don't miss
Mechanics
By PostEagle on January 11, 2017
MECHANICS FOR HIRE
Newark Truck Center is hiring all diesel mechanics
from Class C to Class A experience (small experience or great experience).
First and Second Shifts available, newly renovated building,
Health Benefits and PTO available.
Compensation based on experience between $10-$30 per hour
plus overtime and bonus.
Please call or email your resume: MEmery@TTS-VTC.Com – 973-902-6197
Newark Truck Center
429 Frelinghuysen Ave.
Newark NJ 07114