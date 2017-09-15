Mechanical Maintenance

Job Overview

This person will be in charge of keeping machinery and other equipment in good working order, helping prevent breakdowns and repairing machines when they break down. Both mechanical and electrical skills required.

Job Requirements

• Determine cause of machine break downs.

• Ensures operation of machinery and mechanical equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic tools, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.

• Troubleshooting and repair of machinery used in plastics blown film extrusion and bag making / conversion

• Troubleshoot and repair hydraulic units, pneumatic systems, electric motors

• Locates sources of problems by observing mechanical devices in operation; listening for problems; using precision measuring and testing instruments.

• Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance techniques; monitoring compliance.

• Fabricates repair parts by using machine shop instrumentation and equipment.

• Maintains equipment, parts, and supplies inventories by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed equipment, parts, and supplies; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt.

• Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

• Accomplishes team goals as needed. Always ready to pitch in.

Position Requirements/Qualifications:

• Minimum of 5 years experience in manufacturing, plastics, general extrusion, pharmaceutical, and or machine maintenance repair

• Attention to detail

• Equipment Maintenance / Technical Understanding

• Welding

• Basic Safety, Power Tools

• Good at Troubleshooting

• Work well with hands.

• Ability to lift 50 lbs. at minimum, and the ability to kneel, bend over, squat, stoop, and carry.

Contact:

email hr@rutanpoly.com

or call 201-529-1474 and ask for Sandy Meyers or Arnold Tanowitz.