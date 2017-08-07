HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is proud to announce the start of a new summer tradition: outdoor festival featuring a limitless selection of grilled meats, to be held on August 11. The PNH’s chef has dubbed the event the Meatstravaganza, and it is the culmination of a collaborative triumvirate partnership with another longtime fixture in Hartford’s Polish-American community, Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen in Hartford’s South End, and with an exciting new startup, Back East and Spaten Brewery.

The Polish National Home’s back parking lot will be transformed into a European beer garden, with long tables shaded by canopies and the leafy boughs of towering alder trees. The PNH’s outdoor grilling team will serve an impressive array of different kielbasas, along with roast pig and rare European-style meats of all kind. Back East Brewery will keep locally-brewed craft beer flowing, including the brand-new, exclusive PNH-branded craft beer that will be first formally unveiled on August 5.

The all-you-can-eat cookout begins at 6pm, and continues until 9pm. Tickets are $45 plus sales tax at the door, and can be bought for $35 in advance on EventBrite. The Polish National Home is at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford; free lot and street parking is available immediately off-site.

The PNH is proud of its close ties to food and beverage manufacturers in the community. Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen, a small local butcher shop that has been in operation since the 1930s, has been run by the skilled Polish immigrant Joe Gorski for 23 years. Back East Brewery is a local craft brewing company founded by Tony Karlowicz; their newest craft beer is exclusive to the PNH.

On August 11, enjoy food, drink, music, and friendship with one of Hartford’s oldest and most celebrated centers of community: the Polish National Home!

For more information call 860-247-1784 – www.polishhomect.org

About the Polish National Home of Hartford:

In 1917, Hartford’s Polish immigrant community incorporated the Polish National Home in order to build a center for family and culture in the New World. After twelve years of hard work, these first-generation laborers had saved the funds to build what would become the city’s grand Art Deco venue. Ground was broken one day after the start of the Great Depression; the four-story masonry building was completed in 1930. The Polish National Home’s Chopin Ballroom has been a center for jazz concerts, swing dances and movie double features, a stage for political rallies and theater performances, a gathering place for countless weddings and baptisms – a home where all are welcome to join the family, and countless memories have been made. Now celebrating its 100th year since this member-controlled nonprofit’s founding, the Polish National Home continues to serve as the heart of a community, and a proud partner in Hartford’s revival.