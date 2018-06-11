CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association presented Mackenzie Miller with the Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00 at this year’s Clifton High School Awards Ceremony held on June 1st, 2018.

The Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship was sent up by the Athenia Business Association to honor Matt, whose passion was music and his community. What better way to honor Matt and continue his legacy of giving back to the community, but to start up a scholarship in his memory; helping a Clifton High School graduating senior in their quest of a musical career.

“Garbo” as he was known in the music industry, had an extensive background in music. He started playing music at the age of 7 – drums, percussion, keyboards, guitar and bass guitar. He also loved to sing. Matt wrote, arranged and produced numerous recordings that charted on radio in the states and overseas. After playing in bands, one which he started with his brother Ray called CERBERUS, Matt launched a solo career under the name MATT GARBO and released 9 CD’s which received numerous awards from Billboard and also charted on the A/C charts. He appeared on many television, personality and news shows regarding his music throughout the years.

In photo above, Mackenzie Miller, Councilman Ray Grabowski (Matt’s brother) and ABA Financial Secretary Laurie Kirwin.

The Athenia Business Association would like to congratulate Mackenzie and wish her well in her future endeavors.

For more information about the scholarship, or if you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact the ABA, 800 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Make checks payable to: Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship.

Note: Matt Grabowski was Councilman in Clifton up until his death in 2015. He served from 2010 – 2015. He was also the President of the ABA.