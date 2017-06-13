CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – The Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship, sponsored by the Athenia Business Association, was awarded this year to Clifton High School senior, Gabriela Ferreira. Councilman Ray Grabowski and Christine Grabowski, brother and sister of the late Matt Grabowski, presented the $1,000.00 check to Ms. Ferreira at the Scholarship Awards Program held at Clifton High School on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Athenia Business Association wishes Gabriela much success in her musical career!

This is the 2nd year that the scholarship has been offered to the seniors at Clifton High School.

Matt’s passion was music, and to honor his legacy, the ABA established the Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship to help a deserving student, who demonstrates a love of music, with their musical career. The Athenia Business Association feels that this is one way to memorialize Matt and at the same time give back to our community – a community which Matt loved and worked so hard to keep it thriving.

Matt Grabowski, “Garbo”, as he was known in the music industry, had an extensive background in music. He started playing music at the age of 7 – percussion, drums, keyboards, guitar and bass guitar. He also loved to sing. Matt majored in music at Jersey City State College, and was the owner of CMI Records, an independent label. Matt wrote, arranged and produced numerous recordings that have charted on radio in the states and overseas. After playing in bands since 11 years of age, one which he started with his brother Ray called CERBERUS, Matt launched a solo career under the name MATT GARBO and released 9 CD’s which received numerous awards from Billboard and also charted on the A/C charts. He appeared on many television, personality and news shows regarding his music throughout the years.

Candidates should apply in the spring of their senior year by May 1st. Applications will be available in the guidance department or by contacting the ABA.

For more information about the scholarship, or if you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact the ABA, 800 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

Note: Matt Grabowski was a Councilman in Clifton up until his death in 2015. He served from 2010 – 2015. He was also the President of the ABA.