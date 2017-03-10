(March 9, 2017) Bill Donohue comments on a protest of Irish nuns on March 10:

The lunacy behind the Tuam “mass grave” story continues to mount. On March 10, outside the Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore, demonstrators will assemble to protest the alleged mistreatment of children by this order of nuns in the first half of the twentieth century.

People Before Profit is organizing this event. It is a Marxist-inspired band of pro-totalitarian, pro-abortion, and anti-Catholic fanatics. Unlike commentators such as Niall O’Dowd of Irish Central, who routinely make unsubstantiated accusations, I cite data. So here it is.

Marxist-Inspired Band of Totalitarians

In Ireland’s legislative elections of 2011 and 2016, one of the registered parties was the “Anti-Austerity Alliance—People Before Profit (AAA-PBP)” party. Its ideology is identified as “Trotskyism-Socialism.”

Trotskyism was named after Leon Trotsky, a self-identified Marxist who promoted a worldwide communist revolution. The revolution would be led by intellectuals (like himself) who would organize the working class against the existing order. The intellectuals would form the “vanguard of the proletariat,” meaning they would instruct urban factory workers on how to proceed. Their goal was to have a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” They did not want a democracy—they expressly wanted a dictatorship.

So there we have it. People Before Profit has its roots in an ideology that promotes totalitarianism. Historically, Marxist-run nations—Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China, and Pol Pol’s Cambodia—account for the deaths of close to 150 million innocent men, women, and children.

Pro-Abortion

On March 8, the leader of People Before Profit, Brid Smith, a member of the Irish Parliament, joined the pro-abortion International Women’s Day in Dublin. Why would I call the event “pro-abortion”? Here is how the Socialist Worker (which loves Smith) described it: “Protests for abortion rights and against sexist governments took place across the world to mark International Women’s Day today, Wednesday.”

Smith is not a person who is torn over the issue of abortion. She likes it. Just last October the Socialist Worker said, “Brid Smith challenged the Irish government to prosecute her for possessing tablets which can be used to cause an abortion.”

Smith did not say whether she has given her abortion-inducing drug to her family members or friends, or used it herself. No matter, she is proud of her stance, and I am delighted to tell everyone about it.

Anti-Catholic

Among the goals of the March 10 protest, People Before Profit lists its demand to “Call on the Bon Secours order to reconsider the existence of their order.” Another goal is to “End control of primary schools by the Catholic Church.”

So we should punish innocent nuns today because of accusations—most of which remain unsubstantiated—against the Bon Secours nuns that extend back to the period after World War I and before the Depression. And, of course, Catholic schools have to go.

In other words, the protest is being led by those who hate democracy, like abortion, and hate the Catholic Church. What is worse is the refusal of commentators, politicians, and activists to condemn them for their wholly indefensible positions. They are either gutless or supportive of them.

