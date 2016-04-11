NEW YORK, NY, March 16, 2016 – The Kosciuszko Foundation – The American Center of Polish Culture will host the Amber Ball on Saturday, April 30, 2016 at the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NYC. The Ball, which has an 80 year old tradition, is a major annual fund-raising event that benefits the Foundation’s educational and cultural intitiatives and the ongoing KF Building renovation campaign.

The guest of honor during this year’s Ball will be TV personality and a pioneering entrepreneur Martha Stewart, who will personally accept the KF Medal of Recognition. Ms. Stewart is founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc., a media company that includes a variety of print publications, TV and radio programming and e-commerce websites, which over the years resulted in building one of the leading brands in the lifestyle industry. Ms. Stewart, born as Martha Kostyra, is entirely of Polish heritage, a fact she talked about on her TV programs while promoting Polish cuisine recipes.

The Kosciuszko Foundatin will also recognize its generous benefactor Prof. Piotr Chomczynski, a renowned biochemist and researcher. The Ball will be chaired by Prof. Waldemar Priebe, dynamic President of the Texas Chapter of the KF who has been involved in many inititiatives in the field of science that support the Foundation’s mission in Poland and the USA. Both Professors are members of the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Collegium of Eminent Scientists which honors distinguished scientists of Polish descent in the USA, highlights their achievements and a provides nexus of interaction with scientists in Poland.

Alex Storozynski, Chairman of the Board said, “For nearly a century, the Kosciuszko Foundation has worked to enhance the ties between the United States and Poland through educational and cultural exchanges, by awarding $1 million annually in scholarship and research grants. The KF has reinforced the bridge between Poland and the USA whose foundation was built by Thaddeus Kosciuszko when he constructed West Point during the American Revolution. It is through grants and donations by Polish Americans that have continued this tradition.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception in the Astor Room followed by dinner and dancing to the sounds of the Gerard Carelli Orchestra in the adjacent Grand Ballroom. Additionally, the evening will feature the performance of the Polish American Folk Dance Company. Guests will have an opportunity to bid in a silent auction and participate in a raffle to win some of the donated prizes that include amber jewelry from Poland, Giorgio G. cognac, a fur shawl and many more.

The Amber Ball is great fun and provides an opportunity to socialize with celebrities, dance with the stars, and enjoy the gourmet cuisine of New York’s prestigious Waldorf-Astoria, said dr. John S. Micgiel, President of the Foundation.

This is a black-tie event, tickets are only $300 each ($275 before April 1, 2016) or $3,000 for a table of ten. Also available are student tickets for $200 each, and dance tickets at $100 for guests aged 21-30 years old that provide admission for the dancing part of the ball starting at 10:00 pm. Sponsorship opportunities include a $20,000 Amber Ball Sponsor, $10,000 Grand Benefactor Table, $8,000 Benefactor Table, $5,000 Patron Table and $1,000 Individual Sponsors. Table sponsors will receive a tax deductible contribution receipt for their purchase, an ad in the commemorative Ball Journal and recognition by the host during the event.

For more information about the KF Amber Ball, how to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor please contact Ewa Zadworna at (212) 734-2130, ezadworna@thekf.org or visit www.thekf.org.

Founded in 1925, the Kosciuszko Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes closer ties between Poland and the United States through educational, scientific and cultural exchanges. It awards up to $1 million annually in fellowships and grants to graduate students, scholars, scientists, professionals, and artists, and promotes Polish culture in America. The Foundation has awarded scholarships and provided a forum to Poles who have changed history.

Kosciuszko Foundation press release