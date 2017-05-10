Don't miss
Maintenance Man/Super
By PostEagle on May 10, 2017
Red Bank (New Jersey) based property manager / property owner
looking for full time or part time maintenance man / super.
Duties will include interior cleaning (janitorial),
exterior grounds maintenance (lawn maintenance, landscaping),
handyman/small repairs, and occasional light construction work (painting, drywall, etc).
Company will provide work vehicle and all necessary tools and equipment.
Must have some experience with above duties.
Applicant must have valid driver’s license.
Compensation varies based on level of experience and management capabilities.
Please call (732) 784-8229 for interview.