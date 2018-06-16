Don't miss
Machinist/Tool and Dye Maker
By PostEagle on June 16, 2018
Our Company is looking for a skilled worker with the required knowledge and experience in Tool and Die, Mechanic work, CAD capabilities required, and Progressive Stamping. Frameware Inc. has specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality picture framing hardware and supplies.
Following skills are preferred:
-Short or long-run precision work.
-Proto-type work.
-Tools, fixtures, and jigs.
-Repair progressive die.
-Heavy machine repair and assembly.
-Blue Prints (reading and making parts)
-Use all Measuring Instruments
-Runs manual Lathes/Mills/Grinders
-Fabricate Jigs/Fixtures/Molds/Parts
-Design, build, and repair machines
Please contact via email or by phone to set up an interview sales@framewareinc.com or 800-582-5608.