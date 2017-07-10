Don't miss
Machinist/Mechanic
By PostEagle on July 10, 2017
Machinist/Mechanic – Linden, NJ
Large Equipment Repair Shop looking for energetic individual with manual machining experience. Duties will include manual lathe and milling work, ID and OD cylindrical grinding, moving parts with hoists and forklifts. Must be able to use micrometers/indicators and understand/read mechanical drawings. Full time with some overtime.
Call (908) 862-0559
or email resume/skills to: jobs@brodiesystem.com