Machinist/Mechanic – Linden, NJ

Large Equipment Repair Shop looking for energetic individual with manual machining experience. Duties will include manual lathe and milling work, ID and OD cylindrical grinding, moving parts with hoists and forklifts. Must be able to use micrometers/indicators and understand/read mechanical drawings. Full time with some overtime.

Call (908) 862-0559

or email resume/skills to: jobs@brodiesystem.com