Machinist/CNC Operator (Hackensack, NJ)

GENERAL:

A high-tech manufacturing company in telecommunications industry is seeking skilled, quality-driven applicants to join our inhouse Machine Shop. This position will require experience operating “Bridgeport” type milling machine, lathes, and other machine tools to produce precision parts to specification for our manufacturing facility. CNC related experience and knowledge in AutoCAD are a plus.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate conventional Manual mills and lathes on a regular basis to meet R&D, tests and/or production requirements.

Measure, examine and test completed units using precision instruments such as micrometers, calipers, etc. ensuring conformance with specifications, detection of defects, and documentation of results.

Set-up, adjust and operate all of the basic machine tools and specialized tools to perform the required precision machining operations.

machining operations. Align and secure holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories, and material into the machines.

Monitor the feed and speed of the machines during the machining process.

Study sample parts, blueprint, drawings and engineering information determining methods and sequence of operation needed to fabricate product, and determine product dimensions and tolerances.

Maintain equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Ability to manage tasks and priorities simultaneously and quickly adapt to changes in production requirements

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Ability to read and speak English

• Ability to work well in a group and independently

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

• Ability to read and interpret documents, such as, safety rules, and operating procedures

• Ability to calculate dimension and tolerances using knowledge of arithmentics

and instruments such as Micrometers and Vernier calipers.

• Ability to work independently with minimal directions.

• Knowledge of controls for HAAS or other CNC machines, and ability to load tools on CNC are a plus.

Summary:

3-15 years hands-on experience in manual milling and turning operations, as well as other various Machine Shop related processes, such as milling, turning, de-burring, etc.

CNC related experience and knowledge is a Plus.

Education: Minimum: High School Education or GED

ASME/BSME is a plus

Salary Commensurate with experience

G-Way Microwave is an EOE – Equal Opportunity Employer

Contact margaret_argento@gwaverf.com