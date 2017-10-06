Don't miss
Home   >   Classifieds   >   Machine Shop

Machine Shop

By on October 6, 2017

Well established, and growing Machine Shop is looking for good people to add to its team:

CNC LATHE PROGRAMMER/ SET-UP
CNC LATHE SET-UP/ Operator
Maintenance Technician/ Mechanic
Production Planning/Customer Service 
Manual Lathe Machinist

Great Benefits Include Medical/ Prescription plan, and 401 K with matching.

Please contact us at
CTS EAST
80 Fadem Rd
Springfield, NJ 07081
973-379-0003