Machine Operators
By PostEagle on March 21, 2018
Machine Operators Wanted – Cedar Grove NJ
Material handling including drilling, tapping, boring, de-burring, sanding
Detailed, fine inspection of produced parts according to drawings and instruction
Ability to make accurate measurements with calipers and micrometers
General manufacturing plant duties with heavy lifting, 50 lbs. average
Previous manufacturing experience required
Strong bi-lingual English/Polish literacy, ability to read and write English required
Clean work environment
Send resume (in English) to hiringatmoniteur@gmail.com