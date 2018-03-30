Don't miss
Machine Operators
By PostEagle on March 30, 2018
Machine Operators Wanted
Willing to Train – Newark, NJ
Blinds & Shades Manufacturer seeking a Machine Operator. Willing to train.
Ability to make accurate measurements.
Material handling including setting up machine,
assembling process and packaging.
Full time, paid vacation and holidays.
973-424-0909 or info.nj@nomistar.net