Walters Group Sweeps FAME Awards, Winner in 16 Categories

BARNEGAT, N.J. Walters Group was honored with 16 awards including “Green Builder of the Year” at the 14th Annual FAME Awards celebration held at the South Gate Manor in Freehold, NJ. The FAME Awards are presented every year by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey (SBACNJ) to recognize and honor companies and individual builders, remodelers and associate members for excellence in marketing accomplishments in the homebuilding industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the New Jersey builder’s community in so many categories. Our firm is dedicated to the sustainable building movement and we plan to continue to build high-performing LEED communities that are better for the environment and the peope who occupy them,” said Ed Walters, Jr., president and founder.

Walters Group was chosen as Shore Builders’ first “Green Builder of the Year” in 2011, making this the second time they’ve been recognized by the local association.

The most-honored Walters communities were Cornerstone at Barnegat, a LEED® Gold and ENERGY STAR®-rated community, offering 70 age and income-restricted apartment homes in Barnegat, and Cornerstone at Lacey, a LEED and ENERGY STAR community comprising 118 income-restricted apartment homes currently under construction in Lacey. Cornerstone at Barnegat took seven awards within its division (Adult Condo/Apartment Community) including the grand award for “Best Community of the Year.” Awards were presented in each of the following categories: Architectural Product Design, Sales Office, Traditional Marketing Strategy, Logo Design, Signage and Brochure. Cornerstone at Lacey garnered two awards within its division (Multifamily/Multi-Unit) for Logo Design and Brochure.

As Marketing Manager for Walters Group, Dawn Cobianchi accepted the individual design awards. She said, “It’s rewarding to be recognized for our design and marketing efforts but Walters’ outstanding reputation and growth as a builder is what sets us apart from the competition.”

Walters Homes, the custom design/ build division of Walters Group, garnered awards for Best Brochure, Color Magazine Ad and Builder Color Magazine Ad. Additionally, Matthew Gaudet-Walters, Austin Bocchicchi and Marissa Grill were awarded “Sales Team of the Year”.

“It’s an exciting time to be building new homes at the Jersey Shore. Our firm has taken steps to build high-quality homes that are healthier and better for the environment,” said Matthew Gaudet-Walters, sales director for Walters Homes.

Shore Builders also recognized the following individual members of the Walters Group team:

• Ken DeMayo, Director/VP of Construction of the Year

• Jon Parker, Project Superintendent of the Year

For over 30 years, Walters Group has been focused on building high-quality residential and commercial construction with a commitment to sustainable building practices. For more information,

visit walters-group.com or waltershomes.com.