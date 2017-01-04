Don't miss
- Mikulski Farewell AddressPosted 3 weeks ago
- Check Out December Horoscope!Posted 4 weeks ago
- The NATO-Russia Exercise
Gap… Then, Now, & 2017Posted 1 month ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 2 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 6 months ago
- Check out the latest “Student Voice”Posted 10 months ago
- Book Authored By Polish Holocaust SurvivorPosted 1 year ago
Live In Care Giver
By PostEagle on January 4, 2017
Live In Care Giver needed for Elderly yet Active Mother
Seeking experienced Care Giver for our elderly, active Mother who is dealing with Dimentia & Alzheimers in Caldwell, NJ. Looking for someone to become part of our fun loving family!
Must have valid drivers license and car
Care is needed Monday mornings thru Friday nights.
Seeking a person who speaks good English, is compassionate and patient, has a strong work ethic, has a good moral compass and good common sense.
Day to day responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Administration of oral medications twice a day – in the AM and PM
- Testing of blood sugar level before meals
- Meal preparation and ensure proper nutritional intake
- Light housekeeping
- Laundry
- Shopping
- Escort Mother to doctor appointments
- Escort Mother on daily walks
Please call Catherine at 973-454-7641.