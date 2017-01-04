Live In Care Giver needed for Elderly yet Active Mother

Seeking experienced Care Giver for our elderly, active Mother who is dealing with Dimentia & Alzheimers in Caldwell, NJ. Looking for someone to become part of our fun loving family!

Must have valid drivers license and car

Care is needed Monday mornings thru Friday nights.

Seeking a person who speaks good English, is compassionate and patient, has a strong work ethic, has a good moral compass and good common sense.

Day to day responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Administration of oral medications twice a day – in the AM and PM

Testing of blood sugar level before meals

Meal preparation and ensure proper nutritional intake

Light housekeeping

Laundry

Shopping

Escort Mother to doctor appointments

Escort Mother on daily walks

Please call Catherine at 973-454-7641.