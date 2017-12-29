Lemon Champagne Sparkler

INGREDIENTS:

4 (6 oz.) cans frozen concentrated lemonade

4 (6 oz.) cans frozen pineapple juice

1 1/2 qt. water

2 qt. ginger ale, chilled

1 qt. sparkling water, chilled

1 (4/5 qt.) bottle dry champagne, chilled

Mix concentrated lemonade, pineapple juice and water. Chill, covered.

Before serving, add ginger ale and sparkling water and pour into a large punch bowl.

Add ice cubes. Pour champagne over punch and stir.

Jolly Holly Punch

INGREDIENTS:

1 (46 oz.) can fruit juicy red Hawaiian Punch, chilled

2/3 c. unsweetened pineapple juice

1 (6 oz.) can frozen lemonade concentrate, undiluted

1 1/2 c. club soda

1/4 c. lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime slices (for garnish)

Combine punch, pineapple juice, lemonade concentrate and lime juice; mix well.

Add club soda and ice cubes. Garnish with lime slices.

Ladle into punch cups or glasses. Makes about 2 1/4 quarts.

Spirited Version: Add 1 -1 1/2 c. light rum with the soda.