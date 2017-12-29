- Check Out January Horoscope!Posted 6 hours ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 3 weeks ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 11 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 1 year ago
Lemon Champagne Sparkler
Jolly Holly Punch
Lemon Champagne Sparkler
INGREDIENTS:
4 (6 oz.) cans frozen concentrated lemonade
4 (6 oz.) cans frozen pineapple juice
1 1/2 qt. water
2 qt. ginger ale, chilled
1 qt. sparkling water, chilled
1 (4/5 qt.) bottle dry champagne, chilled
Mix concentrated lemonade, pineapple juice and water. Chill, covered.
Before serving, add ginger ale and sparkling water and pour into a large punch bowl.
Add ice cubes. Pour champagne over punch and stir.
Jolly Holly Punch
INGREDIENTS:
1 (46 oz.) can fruit juicy red Hawaiian Punch, chilled
2/3 c. unsweetened pineapple juice
1 (6 oz.) can frozen lemonade concentrate, undiluted
1 1/2 c. club soda
1/4 c. lime juice
Ice cubes
Lime slices (for garnish)
Combine punch, pineapple juice, lemonade concentrate and lime juice; mix well.
Add club soda and ice cubes. Garnish with lime slices.
Ladle into punch cups or glasses. Makes about 2 1/4 quarts.
Spirited Version: Add 1 -1 1/2 c. light rum with the soda.