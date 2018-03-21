Home   >   Classifieds   >   Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced)

Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced)

By on March 21, 2018

Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced) Wanted  – Cedar Grove NJ

Production assembly and wiring experience required
Detailed assembly and electrical testing experience required
Excellent fine motor skills required
Mechanically inclined and detail oriented
Ability to read mechanical and design drawings a must
Documentation of work product results a must
English literacy (reading, writing, speaking) required
Quality management system experience a plus
Ability to work independently
Team player
Bilingual English/Spanish, English/Polish a plus
Clean work environment

Send resume (in English) to hiringatmoniteur@gmail.com 