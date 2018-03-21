Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced) Wanted – Cedar Grove NJ

Production assembly and wiring experience required

Detailed assembly and electrical testing experience required

Excellent fine motor skills required

Mechanically inclined and detail oriented

Ability to read mechanical and design drawings a must

Documentation of work product results a must

English literacy (reading, writing, speaking) required

Quality management system experience a plus

Ability to work independently

Team player

Bilingual English/Spanish, English/Polish a plus

Clean work environment

Send resume (in English) to hiringatmoniteur@gmail.com