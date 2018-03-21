Don't miss
Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced)
By PostEagle on March 21, 2018
Lead/Final Assembler (Experienced) Wanted – Cedar Grove NJ
Production assembly and wiring experience required
Detailed assembly and electrical testing experience required
Excellent fine motor skills required
Mechanically inclined and detail oriented
Ability to read mechanical and design drawings a must
Documentation of work product results a must
English literacy (reading, writing, speaking) required
Quality management system experience a plus
Ability to work independently
Team player
Bilingual English/Spanish, English/Polish a plus
Clean work environment
Send resume (in English) to hiringatmoniteur@gmail.com