NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society school trip grant program is now accepting applications from local schools, clubs, camps and scout groups interested in subsidized tours of Lambert Castle museum in 2018. The goal of this program is to provide as many school-age children as possible the opportunity to visit Lambert Castle museum and learning about local history. In 2017, 541 children participated in this program and the Historical Society hopes to welcome even more students in 2018.

This program allows schools and groups to be reimbursed for the cost of transportation and admission to Lambert Castle museum for their students. All schools are eligible and funds will be dispersed on a first come basis. All applications must be for trips in the 2018 calendar year. This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Passaic Cultural and Heritage Council from a general operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State. For more information about the program and how to apply, visit our website at www.lambertcastle.org/school_tours/

The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.