The Passaic County Historical Society

Marks the Momentous Anniversary

of a North Jersey Holiday Tradition

NEW JERSEY – For ten months out of the year Lambert Castle is the home of the Passaic County Historical Society. In residence are thousands of artifacts documenting the rich history and culture that represents Passaic County New Jersey. However, in October and November something unusual, one might even say magical, happens. At the end of September the museum shuts its doors for a month. The collections and exhibitions are safely tucked away and the Castle is transformed into a holiday wonderland.

As the largest craft fair in Northern New Jersey, the Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique is a ritual to many a shopper. The show has become part of many families’ holiday tradition. And well it should! Since the first Holiday Boutique hosted by the Passaic County Historical Society in 1987 it has grown to occupy all three floors of this historic building.

Each room offers shoppers a new genre of merchandise to browse. The Boutique has it all: ornaments, jewelry, scarves and hats, sports memorabilia, stocking stuffers, candles, candy, dips, antiques and much more! The Castle Cafe on the third floor (run by the Hot Dog Caboose of Midland Park) allows patrons a chance to consider purchases over lunch or a piece of pie. To say that each year the show is different is an understatement. Each week the show is different as vendors deliver new items for the shelves. For just this reason many visitors take advantage of the two return visits that accompany their ticket.

While this year’s show includes over 160 vendors and the Historical Society expects upwards of 10,000 visitors in November, the show had modest beginnings. Originally known as the Holiday House Boutique, the show was founded by Nancy Davis of Glen Ridge NJ. For many years she hosted the craft show in her own home, hence the name. But soon the show grew too large for her house, so in 1987 she brought it to Lambert Castle and a partnership with Passaic County Historical Society was born.

The partnership between Ms. Davis and the Historical Society proved strong. Over the next twenty-five years the Holiday Boutique grew into the Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. With Ms. Davis’s untimely passing in 2013, the Historical Society decided to carry on with the show and preserve her legacy. Thus, in 2013 the Holiday House Boutique became the Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique.

Over the years there have been many changes. Added rooms and new themes, new vendors and different merchandise. However, the focus on quality and a positive shopping experience remains the same. Some of our vendors and staff, including the show manager Lorie Behr-Kotora, have been with the show though the Davis years. This continuity has helped the Boutique to retain its essence, spirit and uniqueness through the transitions.

The Passaic County Historical Society invites you the help mark this momentous occasion and celebrate the season by visiting the Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique November 4-November 26, 2017. Come experience the magic in person.