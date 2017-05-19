NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, June 4th at 6 pm on the lawn of Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ) the Clifton Community Band will return to the Lambert Castle Concert Series and present Music at the Castle: A Welcome to Summer. Founded in 2002 and directed by Robert D. Morgan, the Clifton Community Band is a traditional concert band (brass, woodwinds and percussion). The band appears in the area and around the state performing a variety of music including classical, pop, big bands and marches. Admission to the concert is free but donations are requested. The suggested donation is $15. Please bring your own seating. The concert will be canceled in the event of rain.

This performance is a part of the 2017 Lambert Castle Concert Series. Featuring local musicians and a variety of musical genres, all concerts are performed in the beautiful atmosphere that is Lambert Castle. Check our website for a complete listing of performances and dates. ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Lambert Castle is fully accessible to individuals with mobility limitations. However, no special accommodation currently exists for visitors who are visually-impaired and hearing-impaired.

The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

The photograph is courtesy of the Passaic County Historical Society.