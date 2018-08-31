Crazy Horse, SD – Crazy Horse Memorial® will host their annual Labor Day Weekend Open House. The public is invited to Crazy Horse Memorial® August 31 through September 3. Visitors will experience waived admission with the donation of 3 cans of food per person for the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive, regular admissions rates apply to visitors without food. Crazy Horse Memorial® offers a large complex with three museums, a historic video, Korczak’s Studio-Home, Workshop, sculptures, artwork and antiques.

Visitors to Crazy Horse Memorial® facilities will also enjoy artisans in the Native American Educational Cultural Center® and Native American Dance performances during the day at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Come and experience the newly updated solid state laser system that allows for a crisper and brighter show. New technology allows for more dynamitic shows with lasers, video and choreographed music to thrill audiences. Our show, drawing visitors from around the world, is shown at dark; it is themed around Native American heritage and culture. Unlike any other laser show, the 563-foot-high mountain turns into a screen. The Legends in Light Laser Show will be shown nightly at Crazy Horse Memorial®, weather permitting, until September 30th.

Crazy Horse Memorial offers historical and contemporary information about Native American life at the Indian Museum of North America® and the Native American Educational and Cultural Center®. The Mountain Carving Room provides an up-to-date film about the Mountain crew and their progress throughout the summer. Korczak and Ruth’s Studio-Home and Workshop houses sculptures, artwork and antiques belonging to the Ziolkowski family. Crazy Horse Memorial also offers dining at Laughing Water Restaurant and a Snack Shop. The Gift Shop features exclusive Crazy Horse and Native American handmade gifts.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect and preserve the culture, tradition and living heritage of the North American Indians.

The Foundation demonstrates its commitment to this endeavor by following these objectives:

Continuing the progress on the world’s largest sculptural undertaking by carving a Memorial of Lakota leader, Crazy Horse;

Providing educational and cultural programming to encourage harmony and reconciliation among all people and nations;

Acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, art and crafts through the Indian Museum of North America® and the Native American Educational & Cultural Center®;

Establishing and operating the Indian University of North America®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.

Crazy Horse Memorial

12151 Avenue of the Chiefs

Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900

605-673-4681

www.crazyhorsememorial.org

info@crazyhorse.org