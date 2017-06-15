At its 51st International Convention in Philadelphia, the Polish Singers Alliance of America voted to approve a scholarship award to Krystian Sekowski of Edmonton, Alberta.

Mr. Sekowski is a concert pianist and, the Choral Conductor and Music Director for the Edmonton Latin Mass Society. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta and has studied in Poland, Austria and Italy. A member of the Polonia Choir Society of Edmonton, the highest scoring choir in the competition held at the Convention, Mr. Sekowski filled in as accompanist during the rehearsal for the Convention Concert. The talented young musician was put forward as a candidate by the President of the Polonia Choir Society, Ela Ostapowicz.

The Polish Singers Alliance is the oldest Polish-American cultural organization and offers an annual scholarship to each of its four districts annually. Other winners include Jakub Jozef Orlinski, a Metropolitan Opera Competition winner, and Michael Hawk and Emily Helenbrook of Western New York who have performed nationally.