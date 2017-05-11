– In the recent democratic gubernatorial debate (May 9, 2017), John Wisniewski was the only candidate who outlined a platform that would provide a voice for those who have been shut out of the system by the wealthy and politically connected.

He established the tone and the tenor of the debate early on by pointing out that the governorship is not an entry level job. He called out Murphy’s hypocrisy in talking like a man of the people while trying to use his immense fortune to buy the party’s support. John said, “the Democratic Primary has been a bit like an auction. Except there’s only one candidate who keeps on bidding the price up.”

He called out Phil Murphy’s hypocrisy for running ads that claim he will push back against the Trump Administration. John said that Murphy needs to clearly explain how exactly he would push back given that their business interests and inner circles are so deeply intertwined.

Voters now know that John WIsniewski is the only candidate with the experience and vision to lead the state and give a voice to the women and men of the state who have been disenfranchised by special interests that dominate Trenton.

The only question voters are left with after the debate is what does Phil Murphy actually believe and who will he be working for? The people of New Jersey or himself, because it isn’t clear to anyone.