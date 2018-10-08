Polish-born polka musician, singer and band leader Jan Lewandowski (Lewan) arranges private meetings with Stanislaw Dziwisz, Cardinal of Krakow and Lech Walesa, Solidarity leader, former President of Poland (1990-95) and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize (1983) during recent tour of Poland.

[WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – October 3, 2018] The Polka King, Jan “Jan Lewan” Lewandowski, led a group of twenty participants for his farewell tour across Poland on September 3-15, 2018.

In Photo: Lech Walesa, well-known Polish labor leader, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and former President of Poland, meets with Jan Lewan at European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk marking the end of the Polish-born polka artist’s farewell tour of Poland.

Over twelve unforgettable days, participants visited the medieval treasures of Krakow, Zakopane, the Czestochowa shrine, Bydgoszcz, the Tatra Mountains between Slovakia and Poland, Warsaw and ended in the amber capital of Gdansk along the Baltic Coast.

Jan Lewan is a Polish-American polka band leader. His life has been portrayed in multiple films, most recently in the 2017 comedy film, “The Polka King,” in which Lewandowski is portrayed by Jack Black. The film was released on Netflix earlier this year on January 12. “The Polka King” film documents Jan’s life as a musician, gift store owner and polka band leader who was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison for fraud. At the height of his career, Jan operated a tour group company and organized trips throughout Europe and accompanied over 5,000 people to Poland over the course of 30 years.

The unforgettable Farewell Tour across Poland was full of entertainment, delicious food native to Poland, and excellent service. The entire tour was filmed and is being preserved in a 4-hour DVD recorded by Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native, John Koterba. John has filmed the life and career of Jan Lewan since 1986 and was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Jo McGinnis, who filmed additional footage which will be part of the commemorative DVD.

In photo: Highlight of the Farewell Tour Across Poland happened when the tour group was privileged to have an audience with Cardinal Dziwisz in Krakow.

The Farewell Tour was filled with many memorable experiences organized exclusively by Jan Lewan. These included a private audience with the now Cardinal of Krakow, Stanislaw Dziwisz. He is considered a first-hand relic after serving as Saint Pope John Paul II’s Secretary for all the years he was Pope.

Another tour highlight was a private meeting with the Solidarity leader and former President of Poland, Lech Walesa, a lifelong friend of Jan Lewan. Tour participants fell to tears as they listened intently to Lech describe how Europe changed with the downfall of Communism through Solidarity. As a result of his leadership, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983.

According to Koterba, “It was surreal knowing this was the final tour I would be filming in Poland for Jan Lewan. Over three decades of traveling with Jan, I have been afforded the opportunity to meet so many people including many private audiences with Pope John Paul II, also arranged by Jan.”

While in Poland for his Farewell Tour, Lewan was also interviewed by Polish newspapers and TV stations to talk about his upbringing in Bydgoszcz, his life in America, and the production of The Polka King movie.

When Jan was asked if he was planning to lead any future tours, he hesitated only because his calendar is filling up with his daughter’s upcoming nuptials, speaking engagements, scheduled LIVE Polka performances, and a soon-to-be-released book on his life. We’ll just have to wait for his response.

In photo: Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, former personal secretary of Pope St. John Paul II and current Arch Bishop Emeritus of Poland, bestows a blessing upon polish-born polka band leader Jan Lewandowski (Lewan) during visit to the “City of Saints” Krakow, Poland.

About Jan Lewan:

Jan Lewan born Lewandowski is a Polish-born singer and pianist who migrated from Poland through Canada to the United States during the Russian occupation of Poland. He gained and maintained a worldwide audience as a leading author, songwriter, polka band leader and tour guide.

Lewandowski was born in Bydgoszcz during the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during the Second World War. As a child, he loved to sing and dance which complimented his musical education.

The polish-born entertainer, Jan Lewandowski studied vocal with mandatory piano class in the Conservatory of Music in Gdansk and was sang in the Operetta. His first public performance was appearing as Cupid in Offenbach’s comic operetta “Orpheus in the Underworld”. He also appeared in the ensemble of dancers and singers in the Central Polish Army. At that time every man had to do mandatory army time at the age of twenty. Even students enrolled in the university.