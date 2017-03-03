Will lead Center’s work on Strategy and Statecraft

WASHINGTON, February 23, 2016 – Dr. Jakub J. Grygiel joins the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) as a Senior Fellow in Residence. At CEPA he will chair a new Strategy and Statecraft Program while advancing research on the future of security and geo-strategy in Central Europe.

“Jakub is one of the finest geopolitical thinkers of his generation on either side of the Atlantic,” said CEPA President A. Wess Mitchell. “He has a grasp for the big picture and perspective as a classicist thinker that are rare in our headline-driven era. CEPA is proud to add someone of his depth, stature and integrity to our growing institute.”

Grygiel has a distinguished career as a scholar, analyst and author. Prior to CEPA, he was the George H. W. Bush Associate Professor at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies. He has worked as a consultant for the OECD in Paris and the World Bank in Washington, and was an international security commentator for the Swiss newspaper Giornale del Popolo (Lugano, Ticino). Grygiel’s forthcoming book on the challenges of barbarians will be published by Cambridge University Press. His latest book, “The Unquiet Frontier,” co-authored with A. Wess Mitchell, was published by Princeton University Press in 2016. His writings on international relations and security studies have appeared in The American Interest, Journal of Strategic Studies, Orbis, Commentary, Joint Forces Quarterly, Political Science Quarterly, as well as U.S., Swiss, Polish and Italian newspapers.

Editor’s Note: Dr. Grygiel is a native speaker of the Polish language. His full résumé can be found on the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies website here: https://www.sais-jhu.edu/sites/default/files/CV%20JG%202015.pdf