2017-2018 Flu Season:

CLIFTON, NJ – It’s not too late to get your flu shot! If you still need the flu vaccine, the Clifton Health Department has a limited supply available. If you are interested, please call the Health Department at 973-470-5760 for an appointment.

Health officials are continuing to see widespread and high levels of flu activity across the nation, including the State of New Jersey. According to the latest reports from the NJ Department of Health, there have been over 7,300 confirmed influenza cases and 1 pediatric death since the start of the season in October. All counties in the state are observing high levels of flu activity, including Passaic County, which has seen approximately 245 confirmed cases. Additionally, reports show that emergency room admissions in New Jersey have surpassed the three highest flu seasons ever recorded in the state, as affected individuals continue to flood clinics and emergency rooms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza A (H3N2) is the most prominent strain of influenza this season. In past seasons where this H3N2 was the main cause of influenza, there has been an upsurge in cases, doctors’ visits, hospitalizations, and deaths, especially among older people.

The CDC continues to recommend that you get the flu vaccine if you have not already. Though most vaccines have low effectiveness against H3N2 viruses and despite there being more than one flu virus circulating this season, the vaccine is still your best chance of reducing the severity of symptoms if you catch the flu. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, except for individuals with severe or life-threatening allergies to flu vaccine or any of its ingredients. Remember, after receiving the vaccination, effects are not immediate. The CDC reminds everyone that it can take up to two weeks after receiving the flu vaccine for your body to create antibodies and provide protection against the flu.

The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be mild or severe, and may even lead to death. Flu symptoms can include: a fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuff nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but this appears to be more common among children than adults. Though most people with the flu usually recover anywhere from several days to two weeks, some people can develop serious complications. Young children, adults aged 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions are among those groups of people who are at high risk of serious flu complications, possibly requiring hospitalization and sometimes resulting in death.

In addition to receiving the vaccine, remember to take these everyday preventative actions to stop the spread of germs:

wash your hands with soap and water. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub

cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as germs often spread this way

clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu

try to avoid contact with people who are sick

if you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them

if you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication

For more information on the 2017-2018 flu season, please visit cdc.gov/flu.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.