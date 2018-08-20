Established sprinkler, outdoor lighting and Christmas decor company

in Morris County NJ looking to hire.

We are looking for Experienced Irrigation techs for full time steady work.

Must have drivers license.

Also hiring 3 month (or so) seasonal help to install and take down Christmas lights.

Must speak and understand some English, must have valid ss#.

Could lead to full time employment.

precision0011@optonline.net

or call Mark @ 973-809-5445