Irrigation Techs

By on August 20, 2018

Established sprinkler, outdoor lighting and Christmas decor company
in Morris County NJ looking to hire.
We are looking for Experienced Irrigation techs for full time steady work.
Must have drivers license.

Also hiring 3 month (or so) seasonal help to install and take down Christmas lights.
Must speak and understand some English, must have valid ss#.
Could lead to full time employment.
precision0011@optonline.net
or call Mark @ 973-809-5445