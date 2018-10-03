Don't miss
Installer / Installer Helpers
By PostEagle on October 3, 2018
Installer / Installer Helpers
Closets by Design is a nationally recognized leader in home organizing systems. We design, manufacture, and install a complete line of custom closets, home office furniture, media systems, wall-beds, garage cabinetry and more. We desire motivated, organized, caring individuals who have a passion to provide outstanding craftsmanship and superior customer service.
We are currently searching for an Installers and Helpers to join our growing team.
Job Requirements
- Possess and maintain current driver’s license, good driving record, and operate company vehicle in safe manner.
- Closet, garage, office installation experience preferred but not required.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong personal organization skills.
Apply online cbdnewjersey@aol.com or call 201-964-9600
to find out more about this exciting opportunity!
Closets By Design – 40 Veterans Blvd – Carlstadt-NJ 07072