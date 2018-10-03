Installer / Installer Helpers

Closets by Design is a nationally recognized leader in home organizing systems. We design, manufacture, and install a complete line of custom closets, home office furniture, media systems, wall-beds, garage cabinetry and more. We desire motivated, organized, caring individuals who have a passion to provide outstanding craftsmanship and superior customer service.

We are currently searching for an Installers and Helpers to join our growing team.

Job Requirements

Possess and maintain current driver’s license, good driving record, and operate company vehicle in safe manner.

Closet, garage, office installation experience preferred but not required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong personal organization skills.

Apply online cbdnewjersey@aol.com or call 201-964-9600

to find out more about this exciting opportunity!

Closets By Design – 40 Veterans Blvd – Carlstadt-NJ 0 7072