Installer / Installer Helpers

By on October 3, 2018
Closets by Design is a nationally recognized leader in home organizing systems. We design, manufacture, and install a complete line of custom closets, home office furniture, media systems, wall-beds, garage cabinetry and more. We desire motivated, organized, caring individuals who have a passion to provide outstanding craftsmanship and superior customer service.
We are currently searching for an Installers and Helpers to join our growing team.
Job Requirements
  • Possess and maintain current driver’s license, good driving record, and operate company vehicle in safe manner.
  • Closet, garage, office installation experience preferred but not required.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong personal organization skills.
Apply online cbdnewjersey@aol.com or call 201-964-9600
to find out more about this exciting opportunity!

 

Closets By Design – 40 Veterans Blvd – Carlstadt-NJ  07072