MORRISTOWN, NJ – Mention the name Grover Kemble and area music-lovers immediately think guitar and jazz – or perhaps Jimmy Durante. Few know of his career as a talented music therapist at Greystone Park, which gained him similar accolades.

Kemble will reminisce about his career and accomplishments as an innovative music therapist and the holiday celebrations at Greystone during a special Morris County Historical Society presentation on Sunday, December 17, 2 p.m., at Acorn Hall, 68 Lafayette Ave. Kemble’s creative occupational therapy, the holiday programs and work done by Greystone staff perpetuated Greystone physician Thomas Kirkbride’s philosophy of creating a warm and caring environment to improve the health of the mentally ill.

For example, patients performed annually in staff-assisted talent shows. “In each production,” Kemble has written, “expressive, emotive processes take place that aid in healing and restoring psychiatric patients’ sense of personal wholeness and well-being.”

The son of a Greystone psychiatrist, Kemble began his career in therapy as a young volunteer at Greystone in the 1960s. By the 1980s, following his formal education and with a career as a professional musician, Kemble returned to Greystone and spent over 20 years leading, growing and broadening the hospital’s occupational therapy program.

