Flag Disposal Box Placed in First Floor Lobby of One Bergen County Plaza

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced that the County is taking part in a U.S. Flag Retirement Program in honor of Military Appreciation Month, which is held every May. As part of a new national campaign to support flag etiquette, the Retirement Program allows for the retirement and proper disposal of American flags that are worn, tattered, ripped or soiled beyond repair and are no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country.

“The American flag is a symbol of respect, honor and freedom,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Proper disposal of the American flag gives honor to our history, the people who fight to protect our freedom every day, and is an homage to our reverence for this great nation.”

Bergen County residents who have eligible flags can bring them to the 1st floor lobby of One Bergen County Plaza for a proper retirement. Residents interested in securing new flags can call the Division of Veterans Services at 201.336.6325 for assistance.

Through a partnership between the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriff’s Association, counties across the country are taking the lead in ensuring a dignified retirement for the U.S. flag. Counties can request flag disposal boxes to place in various locations so residents can drop off their old, tattered and torn flags for a proper, dignified disposal.

Pictured in the photo with Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Freeholder Tracy Zur are Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Hernandez of the Bogota VFW, Army Vietnam veteran Joseph Krause, Iraqi Freedom veteran Mariano Capellan, and Bergen County Director of Veterans Services AJ Luna.