DISTRICT SEVEN of the POLISH SINGERS ALLIANCE of AMERICA is celebrating one hundred years as a district of the PSAA and invites you, your families and friends to help make the celebration a wonderful experience for all involved.

The date to reserve and remember is Sunday, October 22, 2017.

The day will begin with choruses gathering together from NY, NJ, CT and PA with Holy Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated at 12:15 pm at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church at 127 Paterson Avenue in Wallington, NJ. A short concert will follow Mass. Next, all will proceed to the Cracovia Manor at 196 Main Street, Wallington, NJ and further festivities will commence with Cocktail Hour, Dinner, Singing and Dancing from 2 to 7 pm.

This Centennial Celebration is a TRIBUTE to ALL who have dedicated their talents fostering Polish Culture through Song: Singers, Supporting Members and most of all, gifted Choral Directors who have kept and are keeping their choruses actively involved in presenting concerts in churches; enhancing civic programs and bringing cheer to residents of nursing homes throughout the years.

With summer rapidly coming to an end, the choruses are opening their doors and welcoming all lovers of song and music to come and join them as they prepare for their traditional upcoming Christmas Concerts sharing their talents with all who look forward to hearing old and new koledy of the season. SOPRANOS, ALTOS, TENORS, BASSES … you are most welcome whether you can read music or not … as long as you can match the pitch and can carry a tune!

For information about joining the choruses celebrate their accomplishments, reserving a seat at the Dinner, or finding out more information about a chorus in your vicinity, please call District President Yaga Chudy at 201-681-7980 as soon as possible. Thank you.

Please note: The Choruses of PSAA’s District 7 are: CHOPIN #182 of Passaic, NJ; OGINSKI #283 of Hempstead, NY; JUTRZENKA #226 of South Brooklyn, NY; POLONIA-PADEREWSKI ##287 & 311 of New Britain, CT; ARIA #303 of Wallington, NJ; MARCELLA KOCHANSKA-SEMBRICH #321 of Philadelphia, PA; HEJNAL #323 of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY; ADAM MICKIEWICZ – PLS – JC #22 of Philadelphia, PA.