An exciting Housekeeper Opportunity

“I do more than put houses in order. I’m committed to making a difference”

Join our winning team and be the best you can be at our reputable company that has been delivering the best in home care for over 30 years. If you enjoy working with people and feeling proud about the work you do, Merry Maids is the place for you. We provide individualized attention to millions of homes and we need strong individuals to keep us moving forward. Take a look at what the future holds for you at Merry Maids.

Now Hiring

Solo or Team Housekeepers/Cleaners ASAP

In this position you will professionally clean customer homes using Merry Maids’ unique cleaning procedures and products. Overall objectives are to leave the home looking and smelling freshly cleaned and groomed.

. Use Merry Maids’ cleaning products and procedures to clean, dusts, sanitize,

deodorize, wash, sweep and vacuum.

. Move all reasonably moveable furniture in rooms to clean under and behind.

. Carry cleaning products and equipment to and from office, vehicle and customer’s homes.

Requirements

. High School diploma or GED

. Valid driver’s license and liability insurance

. Legally authorized to work in United State

. Available to work Monday through Friday, between 7:45 am and 4:00 pm

We offer

. $200.00 Hiring bonus

. Flexible Schedules

. 30/35 hours per week, paid every Friday

. Paid training, vacation time, holidays, sick days and mileage

. Medical and prescription plan

. Career advancement. We promote from within

To apply for this position, please call

973-515-3191 (Whippany)

973 927-9393 (Randolph)

201-487-8880 (Hackensack)

for an interview

We perform pre-employment tests. We believe inclusion and diversity build stronger teams.

The journey is just beginning