Honor Our Veterans

World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. Hostilities had ceased seven months earlier, however, when an armistice went into effect on November 11, 1918; on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month the guns and the artillery percussions on the Western Front finally went silent.

Each year on that date, we observe Veterans Day in honor of those who are serving or have served in the military. We try to go above and beyond in conveying our gratitude by way of parades, ceremonies, and volunteer service.

This year, on Veterans Day, I had the distinct honor to present a wreath at the gravesite of New Jersey’s Willem Kirdzik, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, U.S. Army, who lost his life on July 8, 1918. He and 1,500 doughboys are interred at beautiful Suresnes American Cemetery. Willem’s sacrifice, as well as the sacrifices made by our veterans today, must not be taken for granted. And they must never be forgotten.

Remember that for all you do to honor veterans, past and present, there is always more that can be done. It can range from volunteering at a local VA hospital, like the one I worked to establish in Passaic County, to simply listening to a veteran’s stories or concerns. But, no matter how you choose to honor our nation’s veterans, be sure to thank them for their service to our great nation.

Bill Pascrell, Jr.

Member of Congress (NJ-09)