Honey Lemon Basil Chicken
By PostEagle on September 7, 2018
HONEY LEMON BASIL CHICKEN
1 cup of balsamic or raspberry vinegar
2 Tbs. Dijon mustard
2 Tbs. low-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
3 Tbs. fresh lemon basil
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
Pinch of black pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
In a shallow, glass baking dish, mix vinegar, mustard, soy sauce, honey, lemon basil, thyme, and pepper. Add chicken and turn to coat all sides. Allow to marinate for one hour. Remove chicken from marinade. Pour marinade into a one-quart sauce pan. Prepare grill. Grill chicken for at least five minutes per side or until cooked through. While chicken is cooking, boil marinade until reduced by half. Pour marinade over chicken and serve.
Recipe from Mary F. Kurowski