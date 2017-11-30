NEW JERSEY – From December 13th through January 7th Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ), the Passaic County Historical Society will be conducting Holiday tours. See our Victorian Era residence decked out for the holidays. During your tour you will also have a chance to see the many gingerbread houses created by local children and families, which are part of the Historical Society’s gingerbread house competition. Tours are self-guided and run Wednesday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission fees ($5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children) do apply.

The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.