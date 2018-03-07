- Awake Poland!Posted 2 weeks ago
Help Patients Rebound
By Giving Blood
Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities In March
NEW JERSEY – In March, while basketball teams are fighting for the chance to be crowned champions, patients battling cancer and other illnesses are fighting for their lives. The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to help patients rebound by making a lifesaving donation this spring.
Middle school basketball player Olivia Stoy received blood and platelet transfusions during treatment for T lymphoblastic lymphoma. With the help of blood and platelet donations, the 14- year-old has returned to the basketball court.
“We are so thankful that the blood products were available to Olivia for the almost two years of her treatment. They have made it possible for Olivia to regain her strength and get back to doing the activities she loves,” said Megan Stoy, Olivia’s mother.
Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure that the Red Cross can collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations needed every day for patients like Olivia.
Giving blood takes less time than it takes to watch a single basketball game. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31 in Northern and Central New Jersey:
NORTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Northern New Jersey Donor Center
209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: (1st and 3rd of each month) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
______________
Bergen
Garfield
3/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Garfield YMCA, 70 Outwater Lane
Rochelle Park
3/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rochelle Park American Legion Post No. 170, 33 West Passaic St.
_______________
Essex
Caldwell
3/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell University, Student Center, 120 Bloomfield Ave.
Nutley
3/20/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge No. 25, 175 Chestnut St.
_______________
Hudson
Bayonne
3/17/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1612, 18 W. 23rd St.
Hoboken
3/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hoboken Multi Service Center, 124 Grand St.
_______________
Morris
Butler
3/26/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Ave.
Convent Station
3/19/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Joseph Hall, 2 Convent Road
Long Valley
3/30/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Luke Parish Church, 265 West Mill Road
Madison
3/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 29 Prospect St.
_______________
Passaic
Passaic
3/31/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Albert Lawson Memorial VFW Post No. 10117, 135 Summer St.
_______________
Sussex
Newton
3/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Lenape Club House, 103 Elm Ave.
_______________
Warren
Belvidere
3/18/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, 408 Third St.
Hackettstown
3/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Centenary University, John M Reeves Student Recreation Center, 400 Jefferson St.
_______________
CENTRAL NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Central New Jersey Donor Center
707 Alexander Road, Suite 701, Princeton Township
Tuesday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)
Friday – Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)
_______________
Hunterdon
Flemington
3/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hunterdon Central Regional High School, 84 Route 31
_______________
Mercer
Trenton
3/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mercer County Tech Schools, Assunpink Center, 1085 Old Trenton Road
_______________
Middlesex
Iselin
3/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shirdi Sai Cultural and Community Center, 465 Lincoln Highway
New Brunswick
3/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rutgers University, College Avenue Student Center, 126 College Ave.
Old Bridge
3/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Old Bridge Senior Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza
Piscataway
3/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rutgers University, Busch Campus, 604 Bartholomew Road
South River
3/16/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lyons Schepsco VFW Post No. 1451, 31 Reid St.
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact contact Nancy Tobin at 215-451-4229 or nancy.tobin@redcross.org or visit rdcrss.org/driver.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.