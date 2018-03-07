Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities In March

NEW JERSEY – In March, while basketball teams are fighting for the chance to be crowned champions, patients battling cancer and other illnesses are fighting for their lives. The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to help patients rebound by making a lifesaving donation this spring.

Middle school basketball player Olivia Stoy received blood and platelet transfusions during treatment for T lymphoblastic lymphoma. With the help of blood and platelet donations, the 14- year-old has returned to the basketball court.

“We are so thankful that the blood products were available to Olivia for the almost two years of her treatment. They have made it possible for Olivia to regain her strength and get back to doing the activities she loves,” said Megan Stoy, Olivia’s mother.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure that the Red Cross can collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations needed every day for patients like Olivia.

Giving blood takes less time than it takes to watch a single basketball game. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31 in Northern and Central New Jersey:

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Northern New Jersey Donor Center

209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: (1st and 3rd of each month) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

______________

Bergen

Garfield

3/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Garfield YMCA, 70 Outwater Lane

Rochelle Park

3/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rochelle Park American Legion Post No. 170, 33 West Passaic St.

_______________

Essex

Caldwell

3/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell University, Student Center, 120 Bloomfield Ave.

Nutley

3/20/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge No. 25, 175 Chestnut St.

_______________

Hudson

Bayonne

3/17/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1612, 18 W. 23rd St.

Hoboken

3/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hoboken Multi Service Center, 124 Grand St.

_______________

Morris

Butler

3/26/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Ave.

Convent Station

3/19/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Joseph Hall, 2 Convent Road

Long Valley

3/30/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Luke Parish Church, 265 West Mill Road

Madison

3/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 29 Prospect St.

_______________

Passaic

Passaic

3/31/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Albert Lawson Memorial VFW Post No. 10117, 135 Summer St.

_______________

Sussex

Newton

3/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Lenape Club House, 103 Elm Ave.

_______________

Warren

Belvidere

3/18/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, 408 Third St.

Hackettstown

3/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Centenary University, John M Reeves Student Recreation Center, 400 Jefferson St.

_______________

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Central New Jersey Donor Center

707 Alexander Road, Suite 701, Princeton Township

Tuesday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Friday – Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

_______________

Hunterdon

Flemington

3/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hunterdon Central Regional High School, 84 Route 31

_______________

Mercer

Trenton

3/23/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mercer County Tech Schools, Assunpink Center, 1085 Old Trenton Road

_______________

Middlesex

Iselin

3/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shirdi Sai Cultural and Community Center, 465 Lincoln Highway

New Brunswick

3/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rutgers University, College Avenue Student Center, 126 College Ave.

Old Bridge

3/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Old Bridge Senior Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza

Piscataway

3/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rutgers University, Busch Campus, 604 Bartholomew Road

South River

3/16/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lyons Schepsco VFW Post No. 1451, 31 Reid St.

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact contact Nancy Tobin at 215-451-4229 or nancy.tobin@redcross.org or visit rdcrss.org/driver.

